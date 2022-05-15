Iconic Token Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $1,339.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00513857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037510 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,842.03 or 1.93747284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

