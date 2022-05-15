Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

