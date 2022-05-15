Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Illumina worth $83,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $16.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.56. 1,795,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,949. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.35 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.18 and a 200-day moving average of $351.08.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.77.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

