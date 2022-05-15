Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

IDEXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($33.16) to €27.00 ($28.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($30.53) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.21) to €21.00 ($22.11) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

IDEXY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 334,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

