Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $528,340.04 and approximately $421,309.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00104297 BTC.

About Innovation Blockchain Payment

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

