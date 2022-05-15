Insider Buying: Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Purchases £9,858 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Steve Mant bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £9,858 ($12,153.87).

Shares of CGS opened at GBX 320 ($3.95) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 311.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.47 million and a PE ratio of 15.46. Castings P.L.C. has a 1 year low of GBX 282.52 ($3.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 420 ($5.18).

Get Castings alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Castings in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.