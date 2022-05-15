International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 697 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPC traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. 5,834,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,737. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.