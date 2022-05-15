International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,293,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,660,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 112,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

IBM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. 4,195,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average is $128.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

