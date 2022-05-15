International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Airbnb by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.45. 8,586,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,784,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.63. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

