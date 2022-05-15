International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.29 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

