International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 192,692 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,692 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,707. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

