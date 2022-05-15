International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,455,000 after purchasing an additional 320,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.53. 3,237,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,435. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

