International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 22,280 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,280 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of CARR traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

