International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $145.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.51.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.