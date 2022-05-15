Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $11,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $12.00 on Friday, hitting $223.69. 2,250,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,780. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.63.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

