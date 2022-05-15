Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 263,900.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.6% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 54,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,159,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG traded up $12.00 on Friday, reaching $223.69. 2,250,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.60 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.