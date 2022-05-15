Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. 197,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,754. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

