Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Stock Position Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $129.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.07. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.05 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71.

