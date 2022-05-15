Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTN stock remained flat at $$10.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,081. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0421 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

