IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics accounts for about 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 0.05% of IPG Photonics worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 701,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 8.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $139.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

