iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Position Reduced by Bleichroeder LP

Bleichroeder LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.15% of iRobot worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 37.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRBT traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $47.56. The company had a trading volume of 340,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $106.65.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

