iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $103.46. 1,245,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.65 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

