iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.80. 828,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.