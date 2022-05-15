iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 701,500 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the April 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.80. 828,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $51.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
