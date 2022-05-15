iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 9.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned approximately 3.47% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $31,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,015,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 704,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 331,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000.

NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 197,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

