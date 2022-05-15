iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

IJH stock traded up $6.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average of $268.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.95 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

