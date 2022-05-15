iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million.

ITOS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 650,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,161. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $497,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares in the company, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,446,138 shares of company stock worth $40,556,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,085 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 680,604 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.