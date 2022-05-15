Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $322,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.