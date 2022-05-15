Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 3,838 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $45,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

HLT traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.59. 2,087,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,729. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

