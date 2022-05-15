Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $36,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $98.71. 1,214,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,512. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $94.79 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.50.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

SAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

