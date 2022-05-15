Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $128.78 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $128,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded up $48.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,101.89. 301,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,577. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,185.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,307.73. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

