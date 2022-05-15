Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $223.30 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,499 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $223,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $119.09. 10,443,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,437,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.37 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

