Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $249.71 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $249,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,713,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,669. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.08 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.17.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

