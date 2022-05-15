Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $70.23 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,831 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $70,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after buying an additional 2,271,331 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 7,884,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

