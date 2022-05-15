Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $804.48 Million Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,133,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543,561 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up about 3.7% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.06% of Open Text worth $804,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Open Text by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Open Text by 309.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 45,684 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 51.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after purchasing an additional 335,903 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Open Text by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

