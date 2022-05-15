Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.53% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $176,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $940,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $38,138,994. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,957. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

