Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,819 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $92,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 15,050 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 138,485 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 8,036,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,975. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

