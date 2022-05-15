Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.13% of Abbott Laboratories worth $316,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

