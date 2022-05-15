Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 3,132 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.29.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $165.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.27 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.