Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 393,686 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,391,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393,686 shares during the period. Stantec makes up about 2.9% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 10.23% of Stantec worth $633,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter worth $260,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

NYSE STN traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 147,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

