Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jasper Therapeutics.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JSPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. 20,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,048. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

