Jefferies Financial Group Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $125.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01. The company has a market capitalization of $349.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $115.37 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

