Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.26) to €19.20 ($20.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 6,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.1838 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

