JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to €1.95

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.20 ($2.32) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Barclays decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.30 ($2.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 196 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Shares of ICAGY opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 302.84% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

