JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 346,900 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 52.17% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,105,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

AMJ opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.