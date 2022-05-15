JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) to Neutral

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.24) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 177 ($2.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYF opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

