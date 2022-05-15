JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.07 Billion Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,562,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,031 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,068,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
