JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $983.67 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,015,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.69% of Teradyne worth $983,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,970,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 113,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER opened at $107.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.64 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.