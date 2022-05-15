JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $678,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $336.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $309.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.80.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

