JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 723,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.70% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $826,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,306,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

