JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Target Price to $26.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.47.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.94. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,648 shares of company stock worth $1,598,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $904,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,606,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

